Three-bedroom home sells in Tinley Park for $328,500

A single-family home located at 8564 Cherry Stone Place in Tinley Park changed owners on Feb. 26.

The 1,449-square-foot house, built in 1976, was sold for $328,500, or $227 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 2,769 square feet.

Other homes that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 16301 Sherwood Drive in Tinley Park, in August 2025, a 1,104-square-foot single-family house was sold for $347,500, a price per square foot of $315. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 1,370-square-foot single-family residence at 16439 Cherry Hill Avenue in Tinley Park sold for $440,000, a price per square foot of $321. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,701-square-foot single-family house at 16511 Robinhood Drive in Tinley Park, sold in January 2025, for $350,000, a price per square foot of $206. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.