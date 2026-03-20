Single-family home sells in Tinley Park for $537,000

The single-family home located at 18100 Pheasant Lake Drive in Tinley Park was sold on Feb. 24, for $537,000, or $187 per square foot.

The house, built in 1992, has an interior space of 2,868 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 12,600 square feet.

These nearby homes in Tinley Park have also recently been purchased:

· At 18012 Pheasant Lake Drive, in August 2025, a 3,485-square-foot single-family house was sold for $657,000, a price per square foot of $189. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In February 2025, a 3,020-square-foot single-family residence at 18019 Cardinal Lane sold for $530,000, a price per square foot of $175. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,309-square-foot single-family house at 17935 Pheasant Lake Drive, sold in August 2025, for $560,000, a price per square foot of $169. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.