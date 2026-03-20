Single-family home sells in Joliet for $339,000

The single-family house located at 3605 Juniper Avenue in Joliet was sold on March 5, for $339,000, or $191 per square foot.

The home, built in 1991, has an interior space of 1,776 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building features a detached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 12,197 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently changed hands:

· A 1,008-square-foot single-family home at 3525 Juniper Avenue, sold in December 2024, for $252,500, a price per square foot of $250. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In August 2025, a 1,792-square-foot single-family residence at 1339 Addleman Street sold for $334,900, a price per square foot of $187.

· At 3705 Terrance Ferry Drive, in April 2025, a 1,792-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $336,500, a price per square foot of $188.