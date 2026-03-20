Single-family home sells in Johnsburg for $275,000

The single-family residence located at 2706 Kendall Crossing in Johnsburg was sold on March 2, for $275,000, or $168 per square foot.

The house, built in 2009, has an interior space of 1,640 square feet. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1,815 square feet.

These nearby homes have also recently changed hands:

· At 2815 Kendall Crossing in Johnsburg, in July 2025, a 1,040-square-foot single-family house was sold for $215,000, a price per square foot of $207.

· A 1,696-square-foot single-family home at 2805 Payton Crossing in Johnsburg, sold in August 2025, for $300,000, a price per square foot of $177.

· In February, a 1,768-square-foot single-family home at 2904 Payton Crossing in Johnsburg sold for $275,000, a price per square foot of $156.