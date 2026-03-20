Single-family home sells in Elmhurst for $2.3 million

The new single-family residence located at 900 South Colfax Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on March 2, for $2.3 million, or $523 per square foot.

The house, built in 2025, has an interior space of 4,390 square feet. This two-story house has six bedrooms and five bathrooms. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 8,712 square feet.

Other homes in Elmhurst that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 3,608-square-foot single-family residence at 912 South Chatham Avenue, sold in March 2025, for $1.17 million, a price per square foot of $324.

· At 849 South Chatham Avenue, in July 2025, a 3,498-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.5 million, a price per square foot of $429.

· In July 2025, a 3,501-square-foot single-family residence at 835 South Chatham Avenue sold for $1.21 million, a price per square foot of $346. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.