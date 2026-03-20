Single-family home sells for $359,900 in Joliet

A single-family home located at 1206 Pleasant Knoll Drive changed ownership on March 5.

The 2,980-square-foot house, built in 1992, was sold for $359,900, or $121 per square foot. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 10,019 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently changed hands:

· A 1,568-square-foot single-family residence at 1214 Barber Lane, sold in March 2025, for $390,000, a price per square foot of $249. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 2,142-square-foot single-family house at 1205 Barber Lane sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $187.

· At 1089 Ronald Drive, in July 2025, a 1,492-square-foot single-family house was sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $235.