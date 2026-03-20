Single-family home sells for $1.11 million in Downers Grove

A 3,000-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2025, has changed hands.

The new home at 4947 Wilcox Avenue in Downers Grove was sold on Feb. 25 for $1.11 million, or $371 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking space. The property occupies a lot of 6,969 square feet.

Other homes have recently been sold nearby:

· A 2,270-square-foot single-family home at 324 Maple Avenue in Downers Grove, sold in July 2025, for $725,000, a price per square foot of $319.

· In May 2025, a 2,629-square-foot single-family house at 11 Cumnor Road in Downers Grove sold for $940,000, a price per square foot of $358.

· At 325 2nd Street in Downers Grove, in August 2025, a 2,346-square-foot single-family home was sold for $595,000, a price per square foot of $254.