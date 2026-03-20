Single-family home in Sugar Grove goes for $465,000

A 2,476-square-foot single-family house, built in 2006, has changed hands.

The house at 1290 Airs Avenue in Sugar Grove was sold on March 12 for $465,000, or $188 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to two parking spots.

Other homes in Sugar Grove that have recently been sold close by include:

· In June 2025, a 2,476-square-foot single-family home at 99 Atkinson Drive sold for $495,000, a price per square foot of $200.

· At 1218 Mariemont Road, Unit C, in August 2025, a 1,441-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $245,000, a price per square foot of $170.

· A 2,763-square-foot single-family home at 108 Gillett Street, sold in August 2025, for $440,000, a price per square foot of $159.