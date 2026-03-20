Single-family home in Oswego sells for $395,000

A single-family home located at 725 Bohannon Circle in Oswego changed owners on March 6.

The 1,837-square-foot home, built in 2006, was sold for $395,000, or $215 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking space for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,970 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego have recently changed hands nearby:

· In October 2025, a 2,006-square-foot single-family residence at 711 Bohannon Circle sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,183-square-foot single-family house at 709 Bohannon Circle, sold in October 2025, for $395,000, a price per square foot of $181. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 707 Bohannon Circle, in October 2025, a 2,006-square-foot single-family house was sold for $392,000, a price per square foot of $195. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.