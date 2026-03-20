Single-family home in Orland Park sells for $750,000

The single-family house located at 101 Windmill Road in Orland Park was sold on March 3, for $750,000, or $170 per square foot.

The home, built in 1998, has an interior space of 4,414 square feet. This two-story house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The interior features two fireplaces. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for three cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.8 acres.

These nearby homes in Orland Park have also recently changed hands:

· A 2,886-square-foot single-family residence at 64 Silo Ridge Road, sold in October 2025, for $749,000, a price per square foot of $260. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In February 2025, a 1,740-square-foot single-family home at 14900 Wolf Road sold for $595,000, a price per square foot of $342. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 14814 Oakcreek Court, in August 2025, a 3,058-square-foot single-family house was sold for $590,000, a price per square foot of $193. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.