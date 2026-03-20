Single-family home in Orland Park sells for $525,000

The single-family house located at 14576 Creekview Drive in Orland Park was sold on March 4, for $525,000, or $192 per square foot.

The home, built in 1990, has an interior space of 2,738 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 9,876 square feet.

These nearby homes in Orland Park have also recently changed hands:

· In February, a 1,504-square-foot single-family home at 11637 Brookview Lane sold for $431,500, a price per square foot of $287. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 14515 Creek Crossing Drive, in January 2025, a 2,088-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $468,000, a price per square foot of $224. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,894-square-foot single-family house at 14341 Creek Crossing Drive, sold in July 2025, for $557,000, a price per square foot of $192. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.