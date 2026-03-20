Single-family home in Geneva goes for $564,000

The single-family residence located at 413 Cheever Avenue in Geneva was sold on March 12, for $564,000, or $318 per square foot.

The house, built in 1968, has an interior space of 1,776 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. Additionally, the building has access to two parking spots. The property’s lot measures 7,600 square feet.

These nearby homes in Geneva have also recently changed hands:

· A 2,200-square-foot single-family house at 932 South Batavia Avenue, sold in September 2025, for $575,000, a price per square foot of $261. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 2,280-square-foot single-family home at 313 South 7th Street sold for $642,000, a price per square foot of $282. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 710 Peck Road, in November 2025, a 2,827-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $292. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.