Single-family home in Batavia sells for $750,000

A single-family residence located at 733 Wind Energy Pass in Batavia changed owners on March 10.

The 3,157-square-foot home, built in 2000, was sold for $750,000, or $238 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for three cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 14,117 square feet.

Other homes in Batavia have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 3,214-square-foot single-family home at 801 Ekman Drive, sold in September 2025, for $750,000, a price per square foot of $233.

· In August 2025, a 3,053-square-foot single-family house at 624 Pottawatomie Trail sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $221.

· At 610 Wind Energy Pass, in July 2025, a 2,955-square-foot single-family house was sold for $730,000, a price per square foot of $247.