Sale closed in Plainfield: $490,000 for a single-family home

The single-family home located at 14855 South Morgan Lane in Plainfield was sold on March 5. The purchase price was $490,000.

The property occupies a lot of 6,395 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently been sold nearby:

· At 24612 South Soldier Drive, in February 2025, a 2,338-square-foot single-family house was sold for $436,000, a price per square foot of $186. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,495-square-foot single-family residence at 24737 South Patriot Square Drive, sold in May 2025, for $320,000, a price per square foot of $214. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 1,184-square-foot single-family residence at 24733 South Patriot Square Drive sold for $290,000, a price per square foot of $245. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.