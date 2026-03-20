Sale closed in Naperville: $689,000 for a four-bedroom house

A single-family residence located at 2280 Barth Drive in Naperville has a new owner since March 6.

The 3,014-square-foot home, built in 1987, was sold for $689,000, or $229 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The property sits on an 11,798-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Naperville have also recently changed hands:

· At 192 Cassin Road, in December 2025, a 2,418-square-foot single-family house was sold for $673,000, a price per square foot of $278. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,158-square-foot single-family home at 227 Arlington Avenue, sold in June 2025, for $885,000, a price per square foot of $280. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 2,782-square-foot single-family residence at 322 Arlington Avenue sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $243. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.