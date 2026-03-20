Sale closed in Joliet: $370,000 for a single-family home

The single-family home located at 2007 Windcrest Lane in Joliet was sold on March 6, for $370,000, or $176 per square foot.

The home, built in 1998, has an interior space of 2,098 square feet. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,712 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 2,147-square-foot single-family residence at 2013 Graystone Drive, sold in August 2025, for $415,000, a price per square foot of $193.

· At 1931 Heather Lane, in April 2025, a 1,610-square-foot single-family house was sold for $320,000, a price per square foot of $199. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 2,464-square-foot single-family house at 1930 Heather Lane sold for $275,000, a price per square foot of $112.