Four-bedroom house sells for $740,000 in Orland Park

A single-family residence located at 13650 Trafalgar Court in Orland Park has a new owner since March 4.

The 4,800-square-foot home, built in 1992, was sold for $740,000, or $154 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for three cars. The property sits on a 0.7-acre lot.

Other homes in Orland Park that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 3,445-square-foot single-family house at 8124 Pluskota Drive, sold in April 2025, for $650,000, a price per square foot of $189. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 8132 Pickens Drive, in October 2025, a 3,392-square-foot single-family home was sold for $905,000, a price per square foot of $267. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 3,536-square-foot single-family house at 13533 Nicklaus Drive sold for $975,000, a price per square foot of $276. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.