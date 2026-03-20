Four-bedroom house in Crystal Lake sells for $435,000

The single-family home located at 715 Concord Drive in Crystal Lake was sold on March 5, for $435,000, or $171 per square foot.

The home, built in 1988, has an interior space of 2,547 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,680 square feet.

These nearby homes in Crystal Lake have also recently been sold:

· A 1,140-square-foot single-family house at 1125 Windslow Circle, sold in December 2025, for $375,000, a price per square foot of $329. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 2,547-square-foot single-family residence at 1141 Windslow Circle sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $163. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 769 Stonebridge Lane, in April 2025, a 1,897-square-foot single-family house was sold for $370,000, a price per square foot of $195. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.