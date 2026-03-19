Single-family home sells in Algonquin for $535,000

The single-family house located at 9620 Fox Shores Drive in Algonquin was sold on March 2, for $535,000, or $212 per square foot.

The home, built in 1978, has an interior space of 2,528 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.6 acres.

Other homes in Algonquin have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 2,636-square-foot single-family residence at 9807 Zimmer Drive, sold in October 2025, for $565,000, a price per square foot of $214. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 9812 Fox Shores Drive, in June 2025, a 2,862-square-foot single-family home was sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $192. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a 1,922-square-foot single-family house at 9721 Captains Drive sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $239. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.