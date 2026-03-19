Single-family home sells for $790,000 in Naperville

The single-family residence located at 11039 Royal Porthcawl Drive in Naperville was sold on March 5, for $790,000, or $246 per square foot.

The home, built in 1991, has an interior space of 3,215 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property’s lot measures 0.8 acres.

Other homes in Naperville that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 11110 Highland Drive, in January, a 2,196-square-foot single-family house was sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $196.

· A 3,007-square-foot single-family home at 24341 Turnberry Court, sold in October 2025, for $414,000, a price per square foot of $138.

· In November 2025, a 1,395-square-foot single-family house at 11130 Anvil Court sold for $484,750, a price per square foot of $347.