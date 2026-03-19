Single-family home sells for $285,000 in Oregon

A 1,334-square-foot single-family home, built in 1952, has changed hands.

The home at 804 Jackson Street in Oregon was sold on Feb. 26 for $285,000, or $214 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 14,500 square feet.

Other homes in Oregon have recently changed hands nearby:

· In August 2025, a 3,100-square-foot single-family residence at 803 Monroe Street sold for $189,000, a price per square foot of $61. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,040-square-foot single-family house at 207 North 7th Street, sold in February, for $290,000, a price per square foot of $95.

· At 411 Williams Drive, in September 2025, a 1,275-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $200,000, a price per square foot of $157.