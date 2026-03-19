Single-family home in Sycamore goes for $313,000

A single-family residence located at 921 Birchwood Drive in Sycamore has a new owner since Feb. 27.

The 866-square-foot home, built in 1958, was sold for $313,000, or $361 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage.

These nearby homes in Sycamore have also recently been purchased:

· A 1,377-square-foot single-family residence at 916 Albert Avenue, sold in January, for $233,000, a price per square foot of $169. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 910 Albert Avenue, in June 2025, a 1,484-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $275,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has one bedroom and one bathroom.

· In July 2025, a single-family residence at 131 Alma Street sold for $237,000. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.