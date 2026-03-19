Single-family home in Lake In The Hills goes for $430,000

A single-family residence located at 3723 Sonoma Circle in Lake In The Hills changed owners on March 4.

The 2,232-square-foot home, built in 2002, was sold for $430,000, or $193 per square foot. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property sits on a 7,744-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Lake In The Hills have also recently changed hands:

· At 3686 Sonoma Circle, in July 2025, a 2,081-square-foot single-family home was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $216. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 2,842-square-foot single-family house at 5647 McKenzie Drive sold for $418,000, a price per square foot of $147.

· A 2,842-square-foot single-family residence at 5593 Danbury Circle, sold in May 2025, for $430,000, a price per square foot of $151. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.