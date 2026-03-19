Four-bedroom house sells in McHenry for $470,000

A 2,159-square-foot single-family home, built in 1991, has changed hands.

The home at 6409 Ojibwa Lane in McHenry was sold on March 2 for $470,000, or $218 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking spot for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 1 acre.

Other homes in McHenry that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 3,215-square-foot single-family house at 1308 Matanuska Trail, sold in July 2025, for $550,000, a price per square foot of $171. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 6221 Ojibwa Lane, in October 2025, a 2,823-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $595,000, a price per square foot of $211.

· In July 2025, a 2,275-square-foot single-family home at 6210 Chickaloon Drive sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $290.