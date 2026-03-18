Three-bedroom house sells in Plainfield for $416,000

The single-family residence located at 7603 Locust Lane in Plainfield was sold on March 3, for $416,000, or $169 per square foot.

The home, built in 2003, has an interior space of 2,458 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,276 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 2406 White Ash Court, in May 2025, a 2,458-square-foot single-family home was sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $171. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,930-square-foot single-family house at 7619 Briarcliff Drive, sold in April 2025, for $381,000, a price per square foot of $130.

· In March 2025, a 2,774-square-foot single-family home at 7713 Briarcliff Drive sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $148.