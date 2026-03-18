Single-family home sells for $425,000 in Montgomery

A single-family residence located at 1835 Ness Way in Montgomery changed owners on March 4.

The 2,518-square-foot home, built in 2009, was sold for $425,000, or $169 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking spot for two cars.

Other homes in Montgomery that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 1954 Cambridge Lane, in October 2025, a 1,845-square-foot single-family house was sold for $385,000, a price per square foot of $209.

· In April 2025, a 2,481-square-foot single-family home at 1837 Cambridge Lane sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $171.

· A 2,772-square-foot single-family residence at 1816 Ness Way, sold in April 2025, for $475,000, a price per square foot of $171.