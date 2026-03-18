Single-family home sells for $415,000 in Crystal Lake

A 2,064-square-foot single-family house, built in 1984, has changed hands.

The home at 1909 Louise Street in Crystal Lake was sold on March 4 for $415,000, or $201 per square foot. This single-story house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 1.1 acres.

Other homes in Crystal Lake that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 4205 Wildwood Drive, in June 2025, a 1,330-square-foot single-family home was sold for $356,000, a price per square foot of $268. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 1,274-square-foot single-family residence at 4321 Bay View Drive, sold in September 2025, for $306,000, a price per square foot of $240.

· In September 2025, a 1,112-square-foot single-family house at 4126 Wildwood Drive sold for $245,000, a price per square foot of $220. The home has three bedrooms and five bathrooms.