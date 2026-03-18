Sale closed in Oswego: $349,000 for a single-family home

A single-family house located at 119 Laurie Lane in Oswego has a new owner since March 2.

The 1,379-square-foot house, built in 1977, was sold for $349,000, or $253 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with a gas heating system. Additionally, the building offers a parking spot for two cars. The property’s lot measures 9,148 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego have recently been sold nearby:

· At 101 Augusta Road, in October 2025, a 1,314-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $336,000, a price per square foot of $256. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In January, a 1,199-square-foot single-family home at 1721 State Route 31 sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $346. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.

· A 3,285-square-foot single-family residence at 504 York Drive, sold in June 2025, for $482,000, a price per square foot of $147. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.