Sale closed in McHenry: $515,000 for a single-family home

The single-family house located at 4523 West Crystal Lake Road in McHenry was sold on March 3, for $515,000, or $241 per square foot.

The home, built in 1950, has an interior space of 2,133 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 2 acres.

Other homes in McHenry have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 4719 West Crystal Lake Road, in March 2025, a 1,838-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $426,000, a price per square foot of $232.

· A 1,950-square-foot single-family home at 4507 West Ponca Street, sold in November 2025, for $355,000, a price per square foot of $182.

· In May 2025, a 1,452-square-foot single-family home at 4309 West South Street sold for $280,000, a price per square foot of $193. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.