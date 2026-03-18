Lockport: Single-family home goes for $525,000

A single-family home located at 17365 West 135th Street in Lockport has a new owner since March 3.

The 1,456-square-foot home, built in 1955, was sold for $525,000, or $361 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached garage. The property’s lot measures 8.3 acres.

Other homes have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 1,346-square-foot single-family residence at 13443 South Forest Lane in Lockport, sold in October 2025, for $420,000, a price per square foot of $312. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 13364 South Old Orchard Lane in Lockport, in July 2025, a 1,392-square-foot single-family house was sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $309. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.