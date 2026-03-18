Joliet: Single-family home sells for $387,500

A 2,325-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2007, has changed hands.

The house at 7911 Indigo Drive in Joliet was sold on March 3 for $387,500, or $167 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. The property occupies a lot of 9,583 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet have recently changed hands nearby:

· In June 2025, a 1,618-square-foot single-family house at 1147 Heron Circle sold for $280,000, a price per square foot of $173. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,561-square-foot single-family home at 1116 Heron Circle, sold in January, for $250,000, a price per square foot of $160.

· At 1038 Heron Circle, in March 2025, a 1,618-square-foot single-family home was sold for $263,000, a price per square foot of $163.