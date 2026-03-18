Joliet: Single-family home sells for $310,000

A single-family home located at 1810 Foxfield Drive in Joliet has a new owner since March 3.

The 2,050-square-foot house, built in 2000, was sold for $310,000, or $151 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 9,583 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently changed hands:

· A 1,536-square-foot single-family house at 1802 Maserati Drive, sold in November 2025, for $330,000, a price per square foot of $215.

· In May 2025, a 1,793-square-foot single-family residence at 2831 T Hickey Avenue sold for $335,000, a price per square foot of $187.

· At 1710 Corregidor Street, in May 2025, a 1,776-square-foot single-family house was sold for $372,500, a price per square foot of $210.