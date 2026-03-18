Huntley: Three-bedroom house goes for $440,000

The single-family residence located at 10017 Stockton Lane in Huntley was sold on March 3, for $440,000, or $180 per square foot.

The home, built in 2003, has an interior space of 2,451 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. The property sits on a 10,001-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Huntley have also recently been purchased:

· At 9743 Rainsford Drive, in December 2025, a 2,487-square-foot single-family home was sold for $465,000, a price per square foot of $187.

· A single-family house at 10020 Berkshire Lane, sold in November 2025, for $510,000.

· In January 2025, a 2,459-square-foot single-family home at 9740 Newton Road sold for $431,000, a price per square foot of $175.