Four-bedroom home sells for $560,000 in Crystal Lake

A single-family residence located at 1196 Fieldstone Drive in Crystal Lake changed owners on March 4.

The 2,734-square-foot house, built in 2001, was sold for $560,000, or $205 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. The property sits on a 14,535-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Crystal Lake have also recently been purchased:

· At 1363 Amberwood Drive, in March 2025, a 2,734-square-foot single-family home was sold for $529,000, a price per square foot of $193.

· A 1,683-square-foot single-family house at 1154 Dovercliff Way, sold in August 2025, for $390,000, a price per square foot of $232.

· In September 2025, a 2,432-square-foot single-family home at 1177 Dovercliff Way sold for $422,000, a price per square foot of $174.