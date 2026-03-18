Four-bedroom home in Plano sells for $292,000

A single-family home located at 707 East Prairie Street in Plano has a new owner since March 3.

The 1,984-square-foot house, built in 1963, was sold for $292,000, or $147 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building offers a parking space for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,583 square feet.

Other homes in Plano that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 1,500-square-foot single-family house at 706 East Edgelawn Drive, sold in July 2025, for $300,000, a price per square foot of $200. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 1,040-square-foot single-family residence at 616 East Park Street sold for $250,000, a price per square foot of $240.

· At 519 East Lee Street, in July 2025, a 1,036-square-foot single-family house was sold for $280,000, a price per square foot of $270.