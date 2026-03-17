Three-bedroom house sells in Cary for $340,000

A single-family residence located at 305 East Main Street Road in Cary changed owners on March 2.

The 1,248-square-foot home, built in 1994, was sold for $340,000, or $272 per square foot. This three-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Cary have recently been purchased nearby:

· In February 2025, a single-family home at 401 East Main Street sold for $238,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 8408 East Riverway Drive, in October 2025, a 1,507-square-foot single-family house was sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $232. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,673-square-foot single-family house at 8412 East Riverway Drive, sold in March 2025, for $315,000, a price per square foot of $188. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.