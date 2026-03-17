Three-bedroom house in New Lenox sells for $399,900

A single-family home located at 305 Poplar Lane in New Lenox has a new owner since March 3.

The 1,700-square-foot home, built in 1954, was sold for $399,900, or $235 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property’s lot measures 9,583 square feet.

These nearby homes in New Lenox have also recently changed hands:

· In August 2025, a single-family house at 189 Oakview Drive sold for $300,000.

· A single-family residence at 161 Hawthorne Lane, sold in May 2025, for $330,000.

· At 173 East Wood Street, in June 2025, a single-family house was sold for $380,000.