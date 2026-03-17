Single-family home sells in Yorkville for $541,500

A 3,465-square-foot single-family house, built in 1995, has changed hands.

The home at 52 Oak Creek Drive in Yorkville was sold on Feb. 27 for $541,500, or $156 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking space for three cars. The property sits on a 1.1-acre lot.

Other homes in Yorkville that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In June 2025, a 3,440-square-foot single-family home at 43 Oak Creek Drive sold for $545,000, a price per square foot of $158. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,113-square-foot single-family residence at 63 Oak Creek Drive, sold in November 2025, for $640,000, a price per square foot of $206. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 23 Colony Court, in October 2025, a 3,078-square-foot single-family home was sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $195.