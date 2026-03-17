Single-family home sells in Marengo for $360,000

The single-family house located at 725 Cloverleaf Drive in Marengo was sold on March 2. The purchase price was $360,000.

The property’s lot measures 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Marengo that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 2,467-square-foot single-family home at 855 Mildred Drive, sold in May 2025, for $435,000, a price per square foot of $176.

· In February, a 3,502-square-foot single-family residence at 509 Lynnann Court sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $119. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 735 Bauman Street, in October 2025, a 1,890-square-foot single-family home was sold for $380,000, a price per square foot of $201. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.