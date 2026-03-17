Single-family home sells in Geneva for $512,500

A 2,478-square-foot single-family house, built in 1975, has changed hands.

The home at 409 Essex Court in Geneva was sold on March 4 for $512,500, or $207 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a parking spot for two cars. The property sits on a 13,000-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Geneva that have recently been sold close by include:

· In March 2025, a 1,382-square-foot single-family residence at 2101 South Street sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $344. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,736-square-foot single-family home at 2302 Sudbury Lane, sold in December 2025, for $430,000, a price per square foot of $157. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2114 Pepper Valley Drive, in August 2025, a 2,016-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $330,000, a price per square foot of $164. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.