Single-family home in Plainfield goes for $490,000

The single-family home located at 25255 West Wheat Drive in Plainfield was sold on March 2, for $490,000, or $228 per square foot.

The house, built in 1998, has an interior space of 2,150 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property occupies a lot of 9,148 square feet.

These nearby properties in Plainfield have also recently been sold:

· At 25301 West Sunderlin Road, in October 2025, a 1,768-square-foot property was sold for $435,000, a price per square foot of $246. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,612-square-foot single-family house at 25300 West Blakely Drive, sold in July 2025, for $550,000, a price per square foot of $211. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 2,149-square-foot single-family residence at 25217 West Jacob Fry Drive sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $214.