Sale closed in Yorkville: $313,000 for a three-bedroom home

The single-family home located at 1155 Hawk Hollow Drive in Yorkville was sold on March 2, for $313,000, or $201 per square foot.

The house, built in 2021, has an interior space of 1,558 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a parking space for two cars. The property’s lot measures 2,178 square feet.

Other homes in Yorkville that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 1174 Hawk Hollow Drive, in January 2025, a 1,512-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $332,000, a price per square foot of $220. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In December 2024, a 1,701-square-foot single-family house at 1129 Hawk Hollow Drive sold for $280,000, a price per square foot of $165. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,558-square-foot single-family house at 1125 Goldfinch Avenue, sold in May 2025, for $276,000, a price per square foot of $177. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.