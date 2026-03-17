Sale closed in Oswego: $598,000 for a single-family home

A 4,179-square-foot single-family house, built in 2005, has changed hands.

The home at 555 Litchfield Way in Oswego was sold on Feb. 26 for $598,000, or $143 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking space for two cars. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Other homes in Oswego have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 3,671-square-foot single-family home at 845 Preston Lane, sold in November 2025, for $539,000, a price per square foot of $147. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 846 Preston Lane, in June 2025, a 3,577-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $565,000, a price per square foot of $158. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 3,567-square-foot single-family residence at 854 Preston Lane sold for $554,000, a price per square foot of $155. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.