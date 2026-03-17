Sale closed in Crystal Lake: $537,500 for a single-family home

A single-family house located at 3901 Weathervane Lane in Crystal Lake has a new owner since March 2.

The 2,858-square-foot house, built in 1979, was sold for $537,500, or $188 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 1 acre.

These nearby homes in Crystal Lake have also recently changed hands:

· A 2,687-square-foot single-family residence at 7021 Foxfire Drive, sold in March 2025, for $479,000, a price per square foot of $178. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· In January 2025, a 2,120-square-foot single-family home at 4017 Woods End Road sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $212. The home has three bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

· At 6801 Connecticut Trail, in August 2025, a 2,116-square-foot single-family house was sold for $480,000, a price per square foot of $227. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.