Sale closed in Algonquin: $417,000 for a single-family home

A single-family house located at 4250 Whitehall Lane in Algonquin has a new owner since March 3.

The 1,795-square-foot home, built in 2001, was sold for $417,000, or $232 per square foot. The property is equipped with central A/C. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,565 square feet.

These nearby homes in Algonquin have also recently been purchased:

· A 1,995-square-foot single-family home at 4175 Whitehall Lane, sold in January 2025, for $410,000, a price per square foot of $206.

· In October 2025, a 2,017-square-foot single-family residence at 34 Twickenham Court sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $186.

· At 4220 Bunker Hill Drive, in May 2025, a 2,603-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $520,000, a price per square foot of $200. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.