Crystal Lake: Single-family home sells for $325,000

The single-family home located at 6209 Sands Road in Crystal Lake was sold on March 3, for $325,000, or $324 per square foot.

The house, built in 1963, has an interior space of 1,004 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.5 acres.

Other homes in Crystal Lake that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 6121 Scott Lane, in July 2025, a 1,417-square-foot single-family house was sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $342.

· In August 2025, a 2,321-square-foot single-family residence at 6222 Robin Lane sold for $310,000, a price per square foot of $134.

· A 1,196-square-foot single-family residence at 6102 Scott Lane, sold in December 2025, for $302,000, a price per square foot of $253.