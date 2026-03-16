Single-family home sells in Channahon for $355,000

A 2,082-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2004, has changed hands.

The house at 25632 South Fieldstone Court in Channahon was sold on March 2 for $355,000, or $171 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,148 square feet.

Other homes in Channahon have recently been sold nearby:

· A 2,082-square-foot single-family house at 26256 South Tallgrass Trail, sold in February 2025, for $330,000, a price per square foot of $159. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 26226 South Tallgrass Trail, in August 2025, a 2,425-square-foot single-family home was sold for $395,000, a price per square foot of $163. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 2,082-square-foot single-family residence at 26160 South Tallgrass Trail sold for $348,000, a price per square foot of $167.