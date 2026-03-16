Single-family home sells for $660,000 in Plainfield

The single-family residence located at 13306 Rosewood Lane in Plainfield was sold on Feb. 26, for $660,000, or $147 per square foot.

The house, built in 2006, has an interior space of 4,501 square feet. This two-story house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features four parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 14,375 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In December 2024, a 4,433-square-foot single-family home at 27122 Thornwood Boulevard sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $158. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 27107 Thornwood Boulevard, in November 2025, a 4,356-square-foot single-family house was sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $161. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 2,934-square-foot single-family home at 27004 Thornwood Boulevard, sold in September 2025, for $640,000, a price per square foot of $218. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.