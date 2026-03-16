Single-family home in Plainfield sells for $510,000

The single-family residence located at 14331 Capital Drive in Plainfield was sold on March 2, for $510,000, or $172 per square foot.

The house, built in 2006, has an interior space of 2,960 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,148 square feet.

These nearby homes in Plainfield have also recently been purchased:

· In December 2025, a 2,236-square-foot single-family house at 25326 Declaration Drive sold for $445,000, a price per square foot of $199. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 14436 Capital Drive, in December 2025, a 2,972-square-foot single-family home was sold for $445,000, a price per square foot of $150. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,960-square-foot single-family residence at 25221 Declaration Drive, sold in February 2025, for $438,500, a price per square foot of $148. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.