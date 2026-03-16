Single-family home in Huntley sells for $640,000

The single-family home located at 12321 Bartelt Court in Huntley was sold on March 2, for $640,000, or $149 per square foot.

The house, built in 2007, has an interior space of 4,300 square feet. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property sits on a 14,074-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Huntley have recently been sold nearby:

· A 3,192-square-foot single-family house at 12313 Bartelt Court, sold in June 2025, for $590,000, a price per square foot of $185.

· In August 2025, a 1,646-square-foot single-family residence at 9919 Cummings Street sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $197.

· At 12210 Glazier Street, in May 2025, a single-family house was sold for $647,000.